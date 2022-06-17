Burned Kilgore hotel did not have sprinkler system

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas Fire Marshal’s are still working to find what caused a blaze that ravaged an East Texas hotel.

It was around 8 p.m. Monday that the Best Western in Kilgore erupted in flames, gutting most of the structure.

But the fire exposes a curious problem that is not widely known. Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore, who is investigating the cause of the fire, says the fire started in a second floor room on the west end of the hotel.

Moore says the hotel was built in the 90s, before codes were established requiring hotels to have working fire sprinkler systems. The hotel did not have a sprinkler system.

Moore talks about where the investigation is now.

