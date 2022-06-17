Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bats power Angelina All-Stars to win in 5th annual East Texas All-Star game

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Big hits from Huntington’s Emma Tatum and Diboll’s Skylar Martin led the Angelina All-Stars to a 7-2 win over the East Texas All-Stars in the 5th annual East Texas All-Star game presented by Integra Insurance Services.

The game was made up of senior All-Stars from Lufkin, Diboll, Central, Huntington, Hudson, Zavalla, Nacogdoches, Chireno Chester, Hemphill, Lovelady, Jacksonville and West Sabine. Emma Tatum was presented with the game MVP award.

The event raised over $1,000 for 22Q Texas. The group helps children and families affected by 22Q Deletion Syndrome, which is the second most common syndrome to Downs Syndrome.

Seven-year-old Railey Brown was an honorary All-Star. Brown has been through five surgeries for her issues with the syndrome. She is Apraxic, which means her speech cannot be understood but she can sign. Brown through out the first pitch.

2022 Red Zone Week 1 Schedule