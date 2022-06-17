Animal cruelty charge pending for former Caney City Police chief

CANEY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County District and County Attorney’s Offices has released a statement explaining that the former Caney City police chief will be criminally charged.

The letter states Charles Gregory will have a cruelty to animal charge filed against him.

The letter was sent to attorneys in the Henderson County Defense Bar, notifying them the charge likely trigger a duty to disclose under Brady v. Maryland. That ruling states it is the obligation of prosecutors to make attorneys aware of honesty issues with a law enforcement officer.

According to the letter, the allegation stems from an incident on April 8, in which Gregory picked up a stray dog in Trinidad and drove it to Malakoff and abandoned it.

The letter states Gregory may have made false statements to officers of Trinidad Police Department.

A call to the Caney City office was not answered.

