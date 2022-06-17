Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Animal cruelty charge pending for former Caney City Police chief

Caney City police
Caney City police(Caney City police)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANEY CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County District and County Attorney’s Offices has released a statement explaining that the former Caney City police chief will be criminally charged.

The letter states Charles Gregory will have a cruelty to animal charge filed against him.

The letter was sent to attorneys in the Henderson County Defense Bar, notifying them the charge likely trigger a duty to disclose under Brady v. Maryland. That ruling states it is the obligation of prosecutors to make attorneys aware of honesty issues with a law enforcement officer.

According to the letter, the allegation stems from an incident on April 8, in which Gregory picked up a stray dog in Trinidad and drove it to Malakoff and abandoned it.

The letter states Gregory may have made false statements to officers of Trinidad Police Department.

A call to the Caney City office was not answered.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Demetrius "Chugg" Armstrong
Affidavit: Argument over cigarette lighter led to fatal Longview shooting
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Plane makes emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport

Latest News

Trinity Police Chief Steven Jones, one of the star's of CMT's Big Texas Heat
‘I’ve had a wild ride:’ Longtime Trinity police chief stepping down
City of Bullard begins water restrictions
Source: KLTV Staff
Great Texas Balloon race launches first competition flight
Great Texas Balloon race launches first competition flight