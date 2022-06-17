Alto expanding girls athletics

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Alto athletic department is expanding this upcoming school year.

The department will be adding middle school softball as a way to develop student-athletes before they reach the high school program. The district is also adding volleyball. Volleyball will start at the middle school level and eventually expand up to the varsity level.

“We are trying to add more for our girls to be involved,” Athletic Director Brock Grigsby said. “We have a new facility so the excitement level is high. I am a believer in the more you get a kid involved in the better you are in the long run. "

The department has seen higher numbers on both the boys and girls side for their summer workout sessions and hope that translates to the field of play in the fall.

“We really have a chance right now to get a gage on where your program is at and take a step in the summer,” Grigsby said. “This program in invaluable for us the kids and the program.”

