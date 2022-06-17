Affidavit: Arp woman connected to stolen pallet of 133 computers

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - An Arp woman was arrested for theft, in connection to a pallet of stolen laptops, according to an arrest affidavit.

Alanna Elaine Ramsey, 27, of Arp is being held on a collective bond of $100,500 for drug possession and theft of property.

Managers of a Tyler transport company reported a break-in on Jan. 30 where a pallet of 133 computers valued at $35,910 was taken, according to the arrest affidavit.

Seventeen of the stolen laptops were found during a traffic stop in Quitman on Feb. 3, Ramsey was in the car with two other suspects, according to the arrest affidavit.

Ramsey working with others gained access to the transport facility’s security codes from someone who worked there and took a box truck containing the laptops. The box truck was found in Lindale, according to the arrest affidavit.

