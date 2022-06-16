Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Inmates save officer from assault at detention center

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez at a detention center in Florida. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – An inmate’s recent attack on a detention officer was caught on camera.

Jail officials say Bridgette Harvey attacked Deputy Lillian Jimenez from behind at a detention center in Florida.

Harvey attempted to choke Jimenez with a pillowcase.

Jimenez was able to call for the emergency response team on her radio while several other inmates came to her and removed the pillowcase from around her neck.

The detention officer suffered minor injuries.

Harvey and a co-conspirator who helped her are facing assault charges.

They were moved to solitary confinement, along with two other inmates who are accused of playing a role in the attack.

