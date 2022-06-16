Tyler serial killer’s attorney sentenced to probation for prostitution charge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The former attorney of convicted serial killer William Davis was given a probation as part of a plea deal with a Smith County judge.

Phillip Hayes pleaded guilty in May to a charge of solicitation of a prostitute. Smith County Judge Kerry Russell accepted the plea deal struck between Hayes’ lawyer and Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd which would include one year of probation, a $1,000 fine, 80 hours of community service and completion of a life skills training course.

Hayes was originally arrested in October 2021 in connection with a prostitution sting. However, due to his involvement with the in-progress murder trial, law enforcement decided to obtain a warrant at a later date following the conclusion of the trial. Hayes was then formally charged on Friday, Nov. 6, 2021 with solicitation of prostitution.

