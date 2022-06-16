Thursday’s Weather: Hot and hazy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a warm start in the middle 70s this morning, with another quick warm up expected this afternoon. Highs will top off in the middle to upper 90s during the heat of the day, and while humidity values are somewhat lower, heat indices will still likely reach 100 degrees or greater for some spots across East Texas, so please stay cool and hydrated as best as you can. A haze to the sky remains thanks to Saharan Dust, so those with COPD, Asthma, or sensitive respiratory systems should limit time outdoors. A stray shower or thundershower will be possible today, but majority of East Texas remains dry. Isolated rain chances will continue into Friday and the weekend, but coverage will remain low. If you happen to get a little bit of rain or even a downpour with some thunder, count yourself lucky. Since most of East Texas remains dry over the next several days, expect afternoon temperatures to remain hot in the middle to upper 90s. Skies look to dry out by the next work week and another chance to hit 100 degrees arrives by next Wednesday. Might want to think of somewhere indoors to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.