Smith County jury gives life sentence to man convicted of murdering father

Tony Chase
Tony Chase((Source: Smith County Judicial Records))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury sentenced a man to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of his father.

Tony Chase received the sentence from the jury in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s courtroom. He was found guilty by the jury Wednesday.

The incident happened back in January 2019 on County Road 129 in Whitehouse. Law enforcement responded to a call from Chase that he had shot his father. Edward Rolando Blaylock, and believed him to be deceased. Deputies entered the home and found Blaylock dead with gunshot wounds.

