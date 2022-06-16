Small plane crashes into Lady Bird Lake in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department are responding to a plane crash at Lady Bird Lake.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday just west of the I-35 bridge.

Officials said the “small plane” was occupied by one person when it crashed into the lake.

The person pulled from the wreckage was transported to a nearby hospital with “potentially serious injuries.”

UPDATE: #ATCEMSSPARTAN drone video showing the aircraft submerged just below the surface. pic.twitter.com/wexI9MqpQS — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) June 16, 2022

