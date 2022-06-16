Rains County man accused of producing child porn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Point man on allegations of child pornography production.

Michael David Crider Jr., 38, is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of children a/k/a production of child pornography and two counts of transportation of child pornography. The indictment was handed down on June 8 and he was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday.

According to the text of the indictment, Crider used a child victim to produce child pornography earlier this year.

The indictment calls for the forfeiture of a cell phone, laptop computer, two flash drives and two SD cards.

Crider’s case will be prosecuted at the federal courthouse in Tyler.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.