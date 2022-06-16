Radio station gives away free gas at Tyler gas station

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas radio station gave away free gas to lucky people in line Thursday.

Blaze 102.7/106.9 and Mega 99.3 held the event at the Fuel Runner gas station on the corner of East Grande Blvd and New Copeland Road Thursday. For approximately one hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., those who had lined up were able to get their gas tanks filled for free.

Line for free gas ((Source: KLTV))

The station said they filled over 100 tanks at their previous event several weeks ago in Longview and expected to fill even more in Tyler.

Those that we spoke to said the free gas will enable them to have more money pay their electric bills and help buy groceries.

