Police: Son arrested after beating mother to death with hammer

Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for...
Police in Mississippi say Dekarius Funchess, 21, has been arrested and is facing charges for the death of his mother.(Jackson Police Department)
By Anthony Warren and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are investigating a homicide where a mother was killed by her son.

The Jackson Police Department reports Dekarius Funches, 21, was taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the death of his 42-year-old mother, Latasha Funches.

Dekarius Funches allegedly beat his 42-year-old mother to death with a hammer at a residence about 15 minutes outside of downtown Jackson, as reported by WLBT.

Officers said the 21-year-old was arrested in Carroll County after he took off from the scene and led police on a pursuit.

Jackson police didn’t release any further immediate details, but the investigation remains ongoing.

