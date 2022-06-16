Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Officials say despite Forest Service’s ‘moderate risk’ tag, wildfire risk high

The Texas A&M Forest Service has put East Texas in the "moderate risk" area for wildfire danger, but local fire officials say the “high risk" part of the summer
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service has put East Texas in the “moderate risk” area for wildfire danger, but local fire officials say the “high risk” part of the summer is already here.

The blistering heat of summer is already creating dry conditions and parching the land, priming it as fuel for fires.

Local fire officials are already saying East Texans need to be vigilant about safety by reducing dry brush and grasses that can easily be set off.

Longview Fire Marshall Kevin May talked with East Texas News’ Bob Hallmark about how and why residents should be watchful for fire dangers.

