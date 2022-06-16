Man arrested after allegedly stripping Flint church’s AC units of copper

PINE TRAILS SHORES, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested after allegedly dismantling air conditioner units at a church to take the copper from them.

Michael James Hudson, 20, of Pine Trails Shores in Smith County, has been identified as a suspect in the crime. On June 5, a suspect went onto the property of The Carpenter’s Baptist Church in Flint and took apart five 5-ton A/C units, and then stripped each of them of copper wire. The damage was estimated at $34,250.

Smith County investigators found the suspect vehicle at Hudson’s residence. They also found that he had sold a large amount of copper wiring to a local scrap yard in Tyler the day after the units were dismantled.

On June 16, Smith County deputies were in Pine Trails Shores looking for Hudson. He drove by in a known vehicle, so a deputy pulled out and attempted to pull him over. Instead of pulling over, they say Hudson then raced through the stop sign at Hwy 155 and headed south. The deputy pursued Hudson, who they say then decided to pull over.

He was detained and arrested on a criminal mischief warrant.

Hudson was booked into the Smith County Jail for criminal mischief, a third-degree felony, and his bond was set at $300,000 by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.

Hudson was also charged with possession of a drug test falsification device, a class B misdemeanor. Bond for that charge is $500.

According to judicial records, Hudson remains in the Smith County Jail.

