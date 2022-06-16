Jan. 6 committee shows video of Longview man accused in capitol riots

WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - A Longview man accused for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots was featured in the committee’s hearing on Thursday.

The committee focused on President Trump’s efforts to have Vice President Pence overturn the election. A video with Ryan Nichols was shown in the first 10 minutes of testimony.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m hearing that Pence just caved,” Nichols said in the video. “Is that true? I’m hearing reports that Pence caved. I’m telling you, if Pence caved, we’re drag [expletive] out into the streets. You [expletive] politicians are going to [expletive] up in the streets.”

Nichols’ case is pending in federal court.

