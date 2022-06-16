High winds stopped some Great Texas Balloon Race competitors from taking practice flight

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race has not officially begun, but you may have seen balloons over Longview this morning. Many participated in a practice flight while some chose not to go up because of winds. We were with a group of pilots while they decided whether or not to take the practice flight.

Young Gun Lillian Speicher, Bob Gonzales and Jonathon Wright have decided to work together as an unofficial team during the practice flight of the Great Texas Balloon Race.

“The team concept is working together and at any level they are the winds that are going, they’ll call out winds and say this is where I am, this is the direction I’m going. And even ground crew can go to the targets and find a balloon that’s in line with it and say, it’s coming in at a certain degree and this is how far it is left or right of the target,” Lillian said.

Before sunrise pilots attend a briefing about weather and target locations.

Now they have to find a spot to launch. They were off, down the road. They stopped at the Reo to watch a piball, a released helium balloon, to check wind direction and speed. The wind is fast at a higher level.

“Bam, you’d be like two-three minutes and all of a sudden you’re jamming up, and now you’re jamming back down,” Jonathon said.

Lillian said it was most likely they would not be flying because “everything’s mixing right now and all the winds are changing,” Lillian said.

Balloons were lifting off all around as we went to another location.

We headed to the first target, on the ground not in the air. Most balloons were far right of the target.

“It all spun,” said Jonathon.

So, they didn’t get the practice, but new pilot Lillian got some helpful tips from the experience. And the single red marker in the middle of the target was thrown by veteran Young Gun Blake Aldridge.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.