Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

High winds stopped some Great Texas Balloon Race competitors from taking practice flight

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race has not officially begun, but you may have seen balloons over Longview this morning. Many participated in a practice flight while some chose not to go up because of winds. We were with a group of pilots while they decided whether or not to take the practice flight.

Young Gun Lillian Speicher, Bob Gonzales and Jonathon Wright have decided to work together as an unofficial team during the practice flight of the Great Texas Balloon Race.

“The team concept is working together and at any level they are the winds that are going, they’ll call out winds and say this is where I am, this is the direction I’m going. And even ground crew can go to the targets and find a balloon that’s in line with it and say, it’s coming in at a certain degree and this is how far it is left or right of the target,” Lillian said.

Before sunrise pilots attend a briefing about weather and target locations.

Now they have to find a spot to launch. They were off, down the road. They stopped at the Reo to watch a piball, a released helium balloon, to check wind direction and speed. The wind is fast at a higher level.

“Bam, you’d be like two-three minutes and all of a sudden you’re jamming up, and now you’re jamming back down,” Jonathon said.

Lillian said it was most likely they would not be flying because “everything’s mixing right now and all the winds are changing,” Lillian said.

Balloons were lifting off all around as we went to another location.

We headed to the first target, on the ground not in the air. Most balloons were far right of the target.

“It all spun,” said Jonathon.

So, they didn’t get the practice, but new pilot Lillian got some helpful tips from the experience. And the single red marker in the middle of the target was thrown by veteran Young Gun Blake Aldridge.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe

Latest News

GTBR Practice Flight
High winds stopped some Great Texas Balloon Race competitors from taking practice flight
Jacksonville ISD police chief to testify before state lawmakers
Jacksonville ISD police chief to testify before state lawmakers
Art Students Dedicate Work To Ukraine
A wish for peace: East Texas artists dedicate art to Ukrainian refugees
Wildfire Danger
Wildfire Dangers
Dr. Scott Caloss
Wills Point ISD superintendent to take position with Medina Valley ISD