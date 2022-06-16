Henderson County pursuit involves chase through golf course, ends in arrest

From the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas - A wild chase from Athens to Corsicana Wednesday afternoon ended when Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators arrested a wanted man who was also in possession of contraband.

“Our team does not quit,” Hillhouse said of the long pursuit from the Athens Loop, up State Highway 31, into Corsicana and up to Wilmer, through a golf course, open pastures, and a neighborhood.

Esequiel Hernandez, 31, was spotted by Investigators Kenneth Slaton, Tell Walker, and Cynthia Clements who were working a stolen vehicle report in the Athens hospital area.

Hernandez fled the scene in his vehicle, which matched the description of the stolen vehicle Investigators were attempting to locate, with a faulty taillight. Officers pursued as he drove at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic headed toward Corsicana.

He evaded multiple law-enforcement agencies and spike strips, driving through a golf course, open pastures, and finally a subdivision in Wilmer.

When stopped and taken into custody, it was learned, Hernandez was wanted for a Parole Violation. He had illegally removed his ankle monitor.

Inside his vehicle, the narcotics investigators found a large quantity of methamphetamines in the driver’s seat.

The suspect was taken to the Henderson County Jail.

Sheriff Hillhouse would like to thank all agencies that assisted in this apprehension.

