Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Henderson County pursuit involves chase through golf course, ends in arrest

Esequiel Hernandez
Esequiel Hernandez(Henderson County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas - A wild chase from Athens to Corsicana Wednesday afternoon ended when Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators arrested a wanted man who was also in possession of contraband.

“Our team does not quit,” Hillhouse said of the long pursuit from the Athens Loop, up State Highway 31, into Corsicana and up to Wilmer, through a golf course, open pastures, and a neighborhood.

Esequiel Hernandez, 31, was spotted by Investigators Kenneth Slaton, Tell Walker, and Cynthia Clements who were working a stolen vehicle report in the Athens hospital area.

Hernandez fled the scene in his vehicle, which matched the description of the stolen vehicle Investigators were attempting to locate, with a faulty taillight. Officers pursued as he drove at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic headed toward Corsicana.

He evaded multiple law-enforcement agencies and spike strips, driving through a golf course, open pastures, and finally a subdivision in Wilmer.

When stopped and taken into custody, it was learned, Hernandez was wanted for a Parole Violation. He had illegally removed his ankle monitor.

Inside his vehicle, the narcotics investigators found a large quantity of methamphetamines in the driver’s seat.

The suspect was taken to the Henderson County Jail.

Sheriff Hillhouse would like to thank all agencies that assisted in this apprehension.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Great Texas Balloon Race competitor conducts practice flight
Great Texas Balloon Race competitor conducts practice flight
Great Texas Balloon Race competitor conducts practice flight
Great Texas Balloon Race competitor conducts practice flight
William Rivis
Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen