GMC pickup, $5K shopping spree awarded to Tyler Cattle Barons raffle winners

Cattle Barons edition emblem on 2022 GMC Sierra truck that was raffled off.
Cattle Barons edition emblem on 2022 GMC Sierra truck that was raffled off.(KLTV)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A couple lucky winners were awarded big prizes on Thursday from the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala raffle.

Some of the standout prizes include a 2022 Cattle Barons’ edition GMC Sierra as well as a $5,000 shopping spree to Susan Robinson Jewelry.

Tyler resident Amanda Mandell won the GMC Sierra. She and her husband purchased 12 raffle tickets.

“I actually attended the ball this year and we were sitting at a table, and I heard my first name. I thought there is no way that’s not me, and then they announced my last name and I lost it,” Mandell said.

The winner of the shopping spree, Grant Goates, only purchased one ticket while working a sponsored booth at the event.

“I consider myself pretty lucky. I did well on the poker table and the shopping spree that night,” Goates said.

Between the two raffles, The Cattle Barons organization raised nearly $60,000 with 912 tickets sold in support of The American Cancer Society.

“This was well worth the money to give to charity because it’s near and dear to our hearts. We’re both in the cancer industry and so we’re very fortunate, and we love to participate in anything like this if we can,” Mandell said.

Hall Buick GMC has donated a truck to the event for the last 15 years, and Susan Robinson Jewelry has donated for more than 30 years.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

