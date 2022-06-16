Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s another hot afternoon with fair skies through the evening.  Temperatures will once again drop into the 70s overnight.  Expect lighter winds tonight and tomorrow. A slight chance for rain is back in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.  Expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop late afternoon and last into the evening.  Any activity will quickly die out after sunset each evening.  Temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 90s this weekend, but those lucky few that see the rain will also see a nice cool down.  High pressure strengthens again next week with temperatures nearing the century mark again.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 6-16-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Thursday 6-16-22
Thursday Afternoon Weather Where You Live
Thursday Afternoon Weather Where You Live
Thursday Afternoon Weather Where You Live
Thursday Afternoon Weather Where You Live
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips