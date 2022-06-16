Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - It’s another hot afternoon with fair skies through the evening. Temperatures will once again drop into the 70s overnight. Expect lighter winds tonight and tomorrow. A slight chance for rain is back in the forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop late afternoon and last into the evening. Any activity will quickly die out after sunset each evening. Temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 90s this weekend, but those lucky few that see the rain will also see a nice cool down. High pressure strengthens again next week with temperatures nearing the century mark again.

