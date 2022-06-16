Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cooling stations are open for community at The Salvation Army of Tyler

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Summer is just beginning, which means temperatures will continue to rise and the heat will be sticking around for while. That is why the Salvation Army of Tyler is providing cooling stations in order to beat the heat.

The cooling stations are free and open to anyone, twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.

“We want them to come in and drink water, cool off from the heat before they’re out there again looking for employment or trying to find housing, doctor’s appointments. And then if they want to stay longer, if they need a little extra time, I mean, it’s there.” says Trevesia Chevis, the Social Services Manager for The Salvation Army of Tyler.

Another way The Salvation Army is keeping people cool for the summer is by providing fans. People can pick one up any time.

One of the other services that The Salvation Army offers is their food pantry, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meeting the needs of the community is important to The Salvation Army, no matter the weather.

Chevis says, “At any point in time, throughout the day or the night, someone can always come in and cool off.”

