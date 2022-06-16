Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Argument over cigarette lighter led to fatal Longview shooting

Demetrius "Chugg" Armstrong
Demetrius "Chugg" Armstrong(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An argument over a cigarette lighter may have resulted in a fatal shooting in Longview.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Longview Police Officer asserts that Demetrius “Chugg” Armstrong is responsible for the shooting death of DeMarcus “Archie” Else on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at a Longview residence. The officer states that through their investigation they learned that Armstrong and Else were at the same party the night before the shooting. While at the party, Armstrong accused Else of stealing his cigarette lighter, which was apparently a similar color and style as one belonging to another party attendee. Their argument eventually led the two outside.

Once outside, witnesses said Armstrong began saying, “Nah, you know what? I got something for ya. I got something for ya” to Else. To which Else is said to have replied, “Ah, you wanna pistol fight? I don’t wanna pistol fight. I wanna fight.” At this point, witnesses say Armstrong called someone on a cell phone and told them to pick him up and “bring him his gun.” Armstrong is said to have then left the apartment complex in a black van while Else departed on foot. The officer stated that they were unable to get additional information from their source because the source said they were afraid of retaliation by Throwed Young Ballers, a Longview-based gang of which Else and Armstrong are documented members.

The affidavit states that, according to witness testimony, Else had gone to the house of a friend after leaving the apartment complex party and arrived on foot. Some time later, the witness said “some dude walked up” and began exchanging words with Else as they were on the front porch. After an exchange between Else and the person (assumed to be Armstrong), Else asked to go inside despite there being a rule of no one going inside the witness’s house. The witness said they heard gunshots while going inside the house and assumed Else was behind them, but Else had been shot.

On June 10, Armstrong is named as the shooter in this incident via a reliable informant who claims Armstrong had contacted him multiple times in February 2021 and confessed to shooting Else after the two got into an argument and altercation at a party. The officer states that the informant was deemed reliable as they had provided details that were otherwise not available to or known by the general public.

