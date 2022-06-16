Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Arrest made in fatal Nacogdoches hit-and-run

William Rivis
William Rivis((Source: Nacogdoches County Judicial Records))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run which occurred in Nacogdoches back on June 7.

William Rivis 32, from Nacogdoches turned himself in at the Nacogdoches Law Enforcement Center on a warrant obtained by police on the charge of Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death, a Felony 2 charge. A felony 2 charge carries punishment ranges of 2 to 20 years.

The hit-and-run on June 7 happened in the 3300 block of Old Tyler Road around 6:30 p.m. A passing motorist had alerted authorities that an adult male was laying next to the roadway. Upon arrival, officers said they found the man dead from injuries sustained during what they believe was a hit-and-run. The man appeared to have been riding a bicycle before he was hit.

RELATED: Nacogdoches police seeking information on fatal hit-and-run

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Great Texas Balloon Race competitor conducts practice flight
Great Texas Balloon Race competitor conducts practice flight
Great Texas Balloon Race competitor conducts practice flight
Great Texas Balloon Race competitor conducts practice flight
Esequiel Hernandez
Henderson County pursuit involves chase through golf course, ends in arrest
Thirteen-year-old Kionna Braxton was las seen wearing an orange and white cheerleading and Crocs.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen