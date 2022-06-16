Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Armed Lubbock man shot by police on June 1 dies

Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.
Phillip Torres, 30, charged with aggravated robbery. Mugshot from April 2022 arrest.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say a man shot by officers on June 1, 2022, died from his injuries on Thursday, June 16.

Phillip Torres, 30, died at 2:39 p.m. at University Medical Center.

On June 1, police were called to a domestic disturbance in the 2100 block of 67th Street. When police arrived, they found Torres in a vehicle. He drove away, which started a pursuit. There was a chase for about nine minutes before officers canceled the chase due to concerns about Torres’ reckless driving, police said.

Officers were then called The Knife Guys at 66th and Milwaukee for a theft in progress. Torres was identified as the suspect.

Torres was reported to be in possession of a stolen machete and axe. He drove away from the scene. Officers were able to find the vehicle he was in and a second chase began. Police say Torres led officers back to the 2100 block of 67th Street where they were able to conduct a forcible stop on the vehicle.

Police say Torres got out of the vehicle armed with the machete and axe and ran at an officer’s marked LPD-issued vehicle and hit the driver’s side window with both weapons before running full speed toward officers with weapons in hand.

Four officers then fired multiple rounds at Torres. The officers began life-saving measures while EMS responded to the scene.

Torres was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

No officers were injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

