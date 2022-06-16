Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Alzheimer’s advocates move one step closer to research diversity

A Hawaii native is sharing her mother’s story of living with Alzheimer’s to lawmakers on Capitol Hill to push for the ENACT Act.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “Alzheimer’s disease affects everybody, not just white people.” Alzheimer’s advocate, Amy Truong, said. She knows that firsthand. Her mother, an Asian American, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 14 years ago.

Truong started volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association, and noticed she was one of just a few non-white advocates. She explained that diversity is also lacking in Alzheimer’s studies.

“For Native Hawaiians, for Asian Americans, and for Native Americans, there’s actually not enough data at all to even come to a conclusion,” Truong said.

Truong is taking her concerns to Washington: she’s meeting with lawmakers from her state of Hawaii about the ENACT Act. If passed, the bill would require increased participation of underrepresented populations in research and clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M) co-sponsored the legislation, which has broad bipartisan support.

“Alzheimer’s doesn’t care how you’ve registered to vote,” Lujan said. “This is an issue affecting all of America.”

Dr. Christina Prather from George Washington University’s Institute for Brain Health and Dementia believes expanding these studies can help medical professionals improve diagnoses for minority patients.

“When we are better able to engage with people who are traditionally underrepresented, it means earlier connection to care and services,” said Dr. Prather.

Sen. Lujan said he does not know yet when the bill might see a vote, but hopes to attach it to the next package of health legislation moving through Congress.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy

Latest News

Curtis Traylor-Harris appears in court on Tuesday, June 14.
Judge denies attorney’s latest request to lower jailed Smith County constable’s bond
Mayor Frank Serrato.
For 2nd time, all aldermen no-show for Coffee City Council meeting
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, center, speaks with Gov. Greg Abbott, right, and State Rep....
Texas House Speaker pitches spending more than $100 million for mental health, school safety programs
House speaker Nancy Pelosi has reversed course and will accept a bipartisan $4.6 billion...
U.S. senators reach deal on gun legislation in aftermath of Uvalde shooting