2 suspects extradited to Hopkins County in connection with homicide

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday night, two investigators from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, to pick up two suspects in the death of a man whose body was found Monday.

According to Tanner Crump with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects have been identified as Diamonye Jakeli Payne, 28, of Fort Worth, and Aleigha Denise Coble, 21, of Colbert, Oklahoma.

The victim has been identified as Giovanni Alexis Najarro, 35, of Dallas.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, we do not believe anyone else is involved,” Crump said. “Sheriff Lewis Tatum would like to commend all the officers involved for a job well done.”

A post on the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated that on Tuesday night, HCSO deputies got a report that personal items had been found on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. Deputies searched the area and found an abandoned vehicle.

The vehicle is from the Dallas area, and deputies believed that it had been dumped in Hopkins County. After HCSO deputies searched the area further, they found a man’s body. The man, who was later identified as Najarro, was associated with the vehicle and he was believed to be the victim of a homicide.

“At this time, it appears that this is an isolated incident that started in the Metroplex, and the person and the vehicle were left in our rural area,” Crump said.

