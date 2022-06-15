Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Upshur County Public Library invites Wildlife On the Move to keep kids learning


Wild Life On The Move came to Upshur Public Library to keep kids entertained for their summer reading program(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Upshur County library held an interactive event to keep kids engaged in learning during the summer.

Wildlife On the Move held an event for kids at the Upshur Public library called “Amazing Adaptations.”

The kids were able to see, feel, and interact with a snake, a possum, and a lizard.

The library director says events like this keep kids interested in the summer reading program, and it gets them out of the house. Plus, its a free event.

A program that lets children play and interreact with each other at no cost is a good way for parents to keep their kids busy during the summer says library director Cynthia King.

