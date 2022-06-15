Upshur Co. adjusts budget to accommodate rise in gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gas prices continue to climb nationwide and in East Texas. The national average of regular unleaded gas currently sits at an all-time high at more than $5 per gallon, according to AAA. This increase is affecting citizens and government alike.

On Wednesday, the Upshur County Commissioners Court approved a request to add additional fuel funds to the sheriff’s office budget to accommodate the rise in prices at the pump.

“It’s a a must-have situation,” Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller said.

The county will transfer $50,000 to help deal with the rise in prices at the pump.

“Unfortunately, Upshur County is now having to join a larger and larger group of counties that’s having to invade their contingency fund balances to cover their rising fuel costs,” Tefteller said.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said without these funds, the office would have been short more than $46,000.

“For the last five years, we’ve been able to maintain our fuel budget without even having to go back,” Webb said.

But this year, the office has requested additional fuel funds twice. In April, the office asked for an additional $30,000 to combat the inflation.

“Now we’re coming back and having to ask again just because the prices keep going and we don’t know where this is going to end,” Webb said.

The additional funds will go to all driving services for the sheriff’s office, something Webb said has not changed.

“If you don’t have fuel in the cars, you can’t drive them, and if you can’t drive them, you can’t answer calls,” Webb said.

Webb said the county is not going to cut any services to ease the strain of high gas prices.

“I work with a minimal staff already and if we were to cut any services at all, it would be a hindrance to the citizens,” Webb said.

