Tyler Police Department, ALERRT provide exterior active shooter training

By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department in conjunction with Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) provided an exterior active shooter training for law enforcement agencies across the state.

The state-funded class lasted for two days. Twenty-seven students from about ten law enforcement agencies came to the event. They were able to learn from six Texas instructors with backgrounds in being full-time officers, former military, and medical or EMS professionals.

“This course is more geared towards victim rescue, providing medical for the victims and how to go about making those rescues under fire.” said Tyler Police Department Assistant Chief Rusty Jacks. “So, if they were receiving fire from a suspect how would you go about extracting a victim or getting a victim to a safe location, or an officer that’s been shot.”

Despite the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Assistant Chief Rusty Jacks said the class was created after the Columbine school shooting in 1999.

“We just want everybody to know, at least in the city of Tyler, that we are here for you, and this is proof of that. That we’re here and well-trained and we’ll respond as best we can to whatever situation presents itself,” said Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.

In the coming months, Tyler police and ALERRT will offer civilian training in which everyday people will learn what do in an active shooter situation.

