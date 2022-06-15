Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial of Tyler man accused in shooting death of father enters second day

Tony Chase
Tony Chase((Source: Smith County Judicial Records))
By Sariah Bonds and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his father entered into its second day Wednesday.

Tony Chase faces a murder charge for the shooting. The state rested their case Wednesday in the trial.

The state claims Chase shot his father out of anger and over marijuana and should be found guilty. The defense claimed it was self-defense.

The incident happened back in January 2019 on County Road 129 in Whitehouse. Law enforcement responded to a call from Chase that he had shot his father. Edward Rolando Blaylock, and believed him to be deceased. Deputies entered the home and found Blaylock dead with gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Tyler man arrested in Whitehouse-area homicide

