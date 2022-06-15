Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Runner’s body laid on side of road for an entire day after hit-and-run, deputies say

Dane County investigators have identified the person who was found dead on the side of a road last week and released his cause of death. (Source: WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A man’s body was left lying on the side of the road for an entire day after he was likely hit by a vehicle while out on a run, authorities said.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 30-year-old Logan Gueths. The medical examiner determined Gueths died of blunt force trauma.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the likely hit-and-run happened around 9:30 p.m. on June 7.

Gueths’ body was not found until the following day around 5 p.m. when he was discovered by a passing truck driver.

Upon investigation, authorities believe they have found the vehicle involved and have identified the driver. Officials have not released the driver’s name and did not indicate if any charges have been filed.

Details on how the crash occurred are still unclear.

The sheriff’s office thanked those who submitted tips to aid the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

WebXtra: ‘Young Gun’ hot air balloon pilot talks Great Texas Balloon Race compeition
Attorney General Merrick Garland talks about the suspect in the Buffalo grocery store mass...
Garland: Suspect targeted Buffalo store, made map of building
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits
Film critic Stewart Smith and ETN's Jeremy G. Butler talk about Jurassic World: Dominion.
Reviewer: Jurassic World: Dominion deserves extinction
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles