Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Temperatures will drop into the 80s tonight and the mid 70s again by tomorrow morning. A few clouds Wednesday morning will give way to mostly sunny skies by afternoon. South and southwest winds will gust up to at least 20 mph with temperatures back in the upper 90s by afternoon. More sunshine, but slightly lighter winds will be in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. The hot, humid conditions continue into the weekend. However, a very slight chance for rain may return to the forecast for some East Texans by Friday and Saturday afternoons.

