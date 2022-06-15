Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Odessa residents lose water after main break

Water main break in Odessa.
Water main break in Odessa.(City of Odessa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Residents of the West Texas city of Odessa remained without water as crews worked to restore service amid scorching temperatures in the area.

The city water system’s 165,000 customers’ taps lost pressure or went completely dry after the 24-inch main broke late Monday afternoon. Odessa Mayor Javier Joven declared a state of emergency and issued a boil-water notice for the system’s customers that still had water.

Temperatures Wednesday were predicted to approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit as Texas - like much of the United States - faced extremely hot and humid conditions this week. Odessa officials have said that drinkable water could be restored later Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Fantasia Martinez
Harrison County deputies find infant twins abandoned after I-20 crash
Angelina County Commissioners voted to terminate county road engineer Chuck Walker on March 22nd.
Angelina County whistleblower has history of alleged discipline issues at previous employment
Young artists from East Texas are sending a message of hope to Ukrainian refugees a world away.
East Texas children send message to Ukrainian refugees through original artwork
East Texas children send message to Ukrainian refugees through original artwork