Odessa residents lose water after main break

ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Residents of the West Texas city of Odessa remained without water as crews worked to restore service amid scorching temperatures in the area.

The city water system’s 165,000 customers’ taps lost pressure or went completely dry after the 24-inch main broke late Monday afternoon. Odessa Mayor Javier Joven declared a state of emergency and issued a boil-water notice for the system’s customers that still had water.

Temperatures Wednesday were predicted to approach 100 degrees Fahrenheit as Texas - like much of the United States - faced extremely hot and humid conditions this week. Odessa officials have said that drinkable water could be restored later Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.