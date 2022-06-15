Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home has been found safe and is on her way home, according to the Longview Police Department.

Officer Brandon Thornton with the Longview Police Department confirmed that Miya Grammer has been found safe.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Miya Grammer was last seen at her home.

Update: Miya has been located and is safe. Thank you for sharing our post. Runaway out of Longview, Texas The... Posted by Longview Police Department on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

