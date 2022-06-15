Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home has been found safe and is on her way home, according to the Longview Police Department.
Officer Brandon Thornton with the Longview Police Department confirmed that Miya Grammer has been found safe.
According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Miya Grammer was last seen at her home.
