Longview ISD schools raise money for solar panels for Ugandan school

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It started with the purchase of a water well, now other schools got involved to help a school in Uganda with solar power.

Six Texas Council for International Studies schools in Longview ISD came together and raised $10,000 for solar panels for the school. Once installed, the solar panels will power the school and dormitories at night for the boarding school. They will have to choose which classrooms have power on certain days in a measure that will be cost efficient for the school.

“Thinking beyond Longview, Texas. Thinking beyond Texas. Thinking beyond the United States and thinking about what others are going through,” said Linda Buie, Executive Director for the Texas Council of International Studies.

“It will allow the school to disconnect from the power grid of the city which is very very expensive. Providing the essential free source of power,” said Trevor Bergman, CEO of We Help Two.

The money saved will be redirected towards curriculum and teacher’s salaries. The school is looking at the end of the summer to be fully up and operating on solar power.

