Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Jacksonville celebrates 5th annual Flag Day celebration

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The community in Jacksonville came out to celebrate this national and historic event put on by the local flag committee with the help of the community and officials.

“These are the type of events that build community these are the type of events that we need more of,” said City Manager James Hubbard.

Judge Chris Davis alongside Mayor Randy Gorham declared today as an offial day as a proclamation to Jacksonville .

Each year the flag is horned at the park with select veterans chosen to receive honor.

This year Robert Neal Scott received a purple heart for being a US army soldier who was wounded in Vietnam.

“It was a great honor today,” said Vietnam veteran Robert Neal Scott.

Scott says that the soldier in front of him had a grenade that went off in his pants which led to Scott spending two months in the hospital recovering.

Scott says he doesn’t know if the man who was in front of him is still alive today.

A Korean war veteran named Charles Broadway was a sentry dog handler and a vet technician who trained German shepherds was also honored.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office

Latest News

Smith County Road Closed
Smith County Road Closures
Great Texas Balloon Race
Parking, traffic to be different at this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race
Best Western Fire
Best Western Fire
Active Shooter Training
Tyler Police Department, ALERRT provide exterior active shooter training
Join Mama Steph and Jennifer Kielman for a delicious Father's Day menu!
East Texas Kitchen LIVE on ETN: Father’s Day recipes