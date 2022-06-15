Jacksonville celebrates 5th annual Flag Day celebration

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The community in Jacksonville came out to celebrate this national and historic event put on by the local flag committee with the help of the community and officials.

“These are the type of events that build community these are the type of events that we need more of,” said City Manager James Hubbard.

Judge Chris Davis alongside Mayor Randy Gorham declared today as an offial day as a proclamation to Jacksonville .

Each year the flag is horned at the park with select veterans chosen to receive honor.

This year Robert Neal Scott received a purple heart for being a US army soldier who was wounded in Vietnam.

“It was a great honor today,” said Vietnam veteran Robert Neal Scott.

Scott says that the soldier in front of him had a grenade that went off in his pants which led to Scott spending two months in the hospital recovering.

Scott says he doesn’t know if the man who was in front of him is still alive today.

A Korean war veteran named Charles Broadway was a sentry dog handler and a vet technician who trained German shepherds was also honored.

