Harrison County deputies find infant twins abandoned after I-20 crash

Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Harrison County Sheriff's Office(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies found infant twins after they were allegedly abandoned by their intoxicated mother following a crash on I-20 overnight.

According to a Facebook post, drivers on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 619 said a woman was running into traffic. A DPS trooper found the woman at mile marker 623 and said she appeared to be intoxicated. A deputy arrived, and the woman was placed under arrest and into the back of a patrol vehicle. The woman then said she had been driving and her car had broken down and her two six-month-old infant twins were still in the car.

Deputies and troopers started searching the area and the vehicle was found crashed out on the south service road of I-20.

One infant child was found in the vehicle. A second infant was located after a nearly two-hour search of the woods and interstate, with multiple agencies assisting.

While the woman was in the car, she slipped out of her handcuffs and climbed through a small gap in the back cage and into the front of the car, according to the Facebook post. The woman is in custody.

Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

East Texas children send message to Ukrainian refugees through original artwork
East Texas children send message to Ukrainian refugees through original artwork
East Texas children send message to Ukrainian refugees through original artwork
East Texas Kitchen LIVE on ETN: Father's Day recipes
East Texas Kitchen LIVE on ETN: Father’s Day recipes
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony