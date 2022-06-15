Fort Worth man suspected in Tyler auto heist in custody after extradition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities now have in custody another suspect they believe is connected to an organized, multi-vehicle heist at a Tyler car dealership.

According to Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Larry Christian, Brandon Harbor, 20, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Tuesday following extradition from Tarrant County. He is currently charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and was given a $250,000 bond amount. Harbor had been arrested previously by the Arlington Police Department in connection with another alleged car theft and was picked up by Smith County authorities after serving time in Tarrant County.

The original incident allegedly took place on Oct. 26, 2021. Harbor and four others are accused of stealing at least three vehicles from East Texas Direct Auto on State Highway 155 in Tyler. Monterious Carnell Johnson, 20, of Arlington, was arrested on Jan. 11 in connection with this incident and also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Christian said investigators have thus far only identified one of the three remaining suspects, though he declined to release a name as the investigation is still ongoing.

Monterious Johnson (Smith County Jail)

