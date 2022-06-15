Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Partly cloudy skies and a nice breeze continue through the rest of the day. Drier air has led to slightly cooler heat index values today, though temperatures have still made it into the upper 90s. Expect more heat for the next few days, but also a slight chance for rain. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. The slight chance for rain Thursday will be late afternoon in Deep East Texas, closer to Toledo Bend. The chance for rain increases just a little for Friday and Saturday with a few isolated thunderstorms popping up each afternoon. Don’t expect much of a good, soaking rainfall, but any moisture will be welcome to those that are lucky enough to see showers. The heat continues into next week with more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s again.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.