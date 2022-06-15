Caldwell Zoo working to get Texas horned lizards off the threatened list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For three years, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, with the help of Texas Parks and Wildlife personnel, has matched pairs of Texas horned lizards in hopes they would breed. They are having great success.

Due to habitat loss, the number of the lizards in the wild has greatly decreased over the past few decades. Horned lizards are now listed as a “threatened” species.

To help strengthen the population, the Caldwell Zoo has a special breeding program. Over the past three years they have raised about 1,000 baby horned lizards and released them into a designated area.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs checked on the lizards and the eggs that are being closely monitored.

