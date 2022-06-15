Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Caldwell Zoo working to get Texas horned lizards off the threatened list

One hatchling at a time
By Willie Downs
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For three years, the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, with the help of Texas Parks and Wildlife personnel, has matched pairs of Texas horned lizards in hopes they would breed. They are having great success.

Due to habitat loss, the number of the lizards in the wild has greatly decreased over the past few decades. Horned lizards are now listed as a “threatened” species.

To help strengthen the population, the Caldwell Zoo has a special breeding program. Over the past three years they have raised about 1,000 baby horned lizards and released them into a designated area.

KLTV 7′s Willie Downs checked on the lizards and the eggs that are being closely monitored.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

