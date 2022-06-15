Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

BIG CATCH: Family reels in monster marlin off Hawaii

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long and 870 pounds.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Georgia family vacationing in Hawaii made a big catch this week.

Thomas Yonce and his family reeled in a gigantic blue marlin off Kona last Tuesday.

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long, weighing at 870 pounds.

Yonce’s wife Courtney told HawaiiNewsNow that this was their first time visiting Hawaii.

They wanted to give credit to Captain Matt Bowman from Sweet Sadie Charters for helping them land their catch.

Courtney also said the fish was supposed to be released back into the water after being caught but it came up dead.

The family gave the marlin to local families instead.

Copyright 2022 KGMB/KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

Latest News

Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe
Tony Chase
Witnesses take stand during sentencing for man found guilty of 2019 shooting death of father
FILE - Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, listens to a speaker at a press conference, May 4,...
Jan. 6 panel releases video of lawmaker’s Capitol tour before attack
FILE PHOTO - A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in...
2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine