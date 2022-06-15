Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Baylor Scott & White nurses hold surprise graduation celebration for senior who has been in the hospital for months

By Julie Hays
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Nurses at Baylor Scott & White in Temple made sure a graduating senior still had a celebration despite having to miss her high school and college graduation due to an accident which has left her hospitalized for months.

Fran Holmes, 18, was injured in a serious car accident in which the car she was riding in crashed and caught on fire on April 30.

She was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with numerous injuries, including a broken spine, pelvis, leg, tailbone, and fractures to her kidneys and lungs as well as her hip.

Fran’s undergone 12 surgeries and has remained hospitalized, which kept her from attending her high school graduation at Killeen ISD’s Early College High School. She also missed a second ceremony at Central Texas College, where she graduated with an associate degree.

“I wasn’t just missing one graduation, I was missing two and it was making me real upset and depressed,” Fran said.

Her sad disposition was noticed by Dyana Rice, the nursing supervisor for the trauma progressive care unit, and nurse manager Malinda Sykora.

“One of our mobility techs came to me and was concerned about the patient’s mental health and asked me if I could do her a favor and check in on the patient,” Dyana said.

Dyana took Fran outside to talk in the hospital’s healing garden and that’s when the teen opened up about her struggles.

“She talked about missing her graduation which was scheduled to be that night,” Dyana said. “She was very upset that she wasn’t going to be able to attend her graduation with her friends and felt she was kind of letting down her aunt and uncle who had taken her in and had been caring for her.”

Dyana gave Malinda a call on her way home from work and the two hatched a plan.

They immediately went to work planning a surprise graduation party complete with cake, balloons, gifts and drinks.

“I think, as nurses, we treat a diagnosis, but we have to treat the whole patient and understand what they’re going through,” Malinda said. “We wanted to make her feel special and let her know that other people still care about her, and she matters.”

The party went a long way in lifting Fran’s spirits.

“When we rolled out of the room everybody was there and they said ‘surprise!’ It made me feel good and showed that they cared that much to take time out of their day to do something nice for me.”

Fran recently moved from Temple to a rehab facility in Waco, where she’s expected to stay until Sunday.

She plans to enroll in online courses provided by Prairie View A&M in Houston next semester while she relearns how to walk and plans to major in business management.

If she’s walking in time, Fran hopes to attend the Spring semester on campus.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fantasia Martinez
Crash on I-20 leads Harrison County deputies to abandoned infant twins
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Miya Grammer (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview police say 16-year-old runaway found safe

Latest News

Crime scene tape
2 suspects extradited to Hopkins County in connection with homicide
One hatchling at a time
Caldwell Zoo working to get Texas horned lizards off the threatened list
Michael Crider
Rains County man accused of producing child porn
Phillip Wayne Hayes, of Dallas, was arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution in Smith...
Tyler serial killer’s attorney sentenced to probation for prostitution charge
Source: Gray News Media
2 injured in wreck on Tulane Drive in Lufkin