Autopsy shows Alto basketball player died of natural causes

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - An autopsy shows an Alto basketball player who died after collapsing on the court during a game suffered from a heart condition.

Devonte Mumphrey’s death came in February.

An autopsy signed on April 11 and made available to KTRE on Wednesday showed Mumphrey had an enlarged heart.

The document lists cardiomegaly as the primary cause of death and the manner of death as natural.

