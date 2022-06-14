Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from nonprofit designed to help children, officials say

Carol Jackson has pleaded guilty to defrauding a Mississippi Department of Education program...
Carol Jackson has pleaded guilty to defrauding a Mississippi Department of Education program designed to provide meals for school kids during the summer.(Mississippi State Auditor's Office)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A woman arrested in August 2021 on charges associated with stealing thousands of dollars from a nonprofit has pleaded guilty.

On Tuesday, WLBT reported Carol Jackson, the former executive director of On Track, pleaded guilty to fraud.

Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Jackson stole tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit that was supposedly administering a Mississippi Department of Education program meant to provide meals to needy schoolchildren over the summer.

According to officials, Jackson wrote herself more than $20,000 in checks and withdrew more at a casino ATM. She also used nearly $2,000 on personal travel. In all, the amount Jackson stole was $62,627.66.

“Once again, we’ve seen money stolen from a program intended to help some of the poorest Mississippians,” White said. “Thanks to the efforts of the investigators at the Office of the State Auditor and prosecutors, this scheme has been stopped. We will continue to work hard protecting your money.”

Jackson is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office

Latest News

Smith County Road Closed
Smith County Road Closures
Great Texas Balloon Race
Parking, traffic to be different at this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race
Best Western Fire
Best Western Fire
Active Shooter Training
Active Shooter Training
Hot air balloons sailing over a sunset.
Balloon Race’s Duck Drop honors memory of longtime participant