Whitehouse man who killed mother gets new execution date

Tracy Lane Beatty
Tracy Lane Beatty(SOURCE: TDCJ)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man sentenced to death for killing his mother has received a new execution date.

Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.

Beatty’s new execution date is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

