Whitehouse man who killed mother gets new execution date

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man sentenced to death for killing his mother has received a new execution date.

Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.

Beatty’s new execution date is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.

