LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Southbound traffic at Loop 287 at U.S. 69 south near Pilot is at a crawl due to an 18-wheeler that caught fire around 6 p.m. The driver was not injured in the incident. Please expect delays as Lufkin Police and Fire work to clear in the scene and use caution in the area.

