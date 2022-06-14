Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

South Texas mayor arrested, accused of bribery, fraud

Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested Monday as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo...
Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested Monday as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.(City of Penitas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - A South Texas mayor has been arrested after a federal indictment accused him of committing bribery and fraud. Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested Monday as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo Port of Entry. The two-count indictment accuses Lopez of embezzling from the La Joya Independent School District. From March through August 2018, the district made purchases totaling about $70,000 from a business Lopez runs, the indictment alleges. Lopez also is accused of offering a bribe to a district employee concerning those purchases. If convicted, Lopez faces up to 10 years in prison per count.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office

Latest News

Atatiana Jefferson, seen at left, was shot and killed in her home in Fort Worth, Texas, by...
Judge again delays Fort Worth ex-cop’s murder trial
Brandon Ned
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history
Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history
Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history