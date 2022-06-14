Rose City Air Fest honors patriots with family fun event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Organizers of the Camp V Rose City Airfest joined East Texas Now to talk about the upcoming Rose City Air Fest to be held on July 1.

One of the only two B-29s flying in the world will be at the show and the A-10 Air Force flying team will give a demonstration of how fast, how high and how quick the A-10 is. The team shared their knowledge of the aircraft and the unique purpose of the A-10 in the military.

Susan Campbell explained the air show benefits Camp V which is the central location offering support and resources to East Texas veterans.

The Historic Aviation Memorial Museum is located at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, 150 Airport Blvd, Tyler.

Parking opens 1:00 p.m., gates open 2:00 p.m., the aircraft exhibit is from 2:00-5:00 p.m. and the airshow is at 6:00 p.m.

