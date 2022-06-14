Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Quitman woman has been arrested after she was accused of spitting on a corpse at a Tyler funeral home.

Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, is charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She was arrested on the charge June 5 and posted a $2,500 bond the next day.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KLTV on Tuesday, Hinds walked into a Tyler funeral home, walked straight up to a casket and spit on the corpse.

According to a witness on the scene, Hinds had animosity to the family of the person in the casket.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.