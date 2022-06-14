Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Duncanville police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas was the man they killed in a...
Brandon Ned(Dallas County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) - Police have revealed the identity of the man with a handgun they fatally shot at a Dallas-area gymnasium where about 150 children were attending a day camp. In a Tuesday statement, Duncanville police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned of Dallas was the man they killed in a Monday morning gunfight at the Duncanville Fieldhouse. The police said no other information would be released at this time, including a possible motive, citing the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers. No children, staff or police were injured in the incident involving the handgun-wielding man.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Phillips, a deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, was arrested Saturday on...
Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence
Kilgore Best Western goes up in flames.
Fire Chief: Kilgore hotel a ‘total loss’ after massive fire
Lindale police search for suspect involved in stolen vehicle pursuit overnight.
Lindale police search for suspect considered armed and dangerous
Laurie Hinds
Quitman woman accused of spitting in casket charged with felony
Curtis Traylor-Harris, 34, of Tyler
Citizen sues to remove jailed Smith County constable from office

Latest News

Atatiana Jefferson, seen at left, was shot and killed in her home in Fort Worth, Texas, by...
Judge again delays Fort Worth ex-cop’s murder trial
Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history
Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history
Jacksonville Flag Day ceremony celebrates community, veterans, town history
Peñitas Mayor Rodrigo Lopez was arrested Monday as he re-entered the country at the Hidalgo...
South Texas mayor arrested, accused of bribery, fraud